Nurse practitioner median annual wage across states

Nurse practitioners in the U.S. earn a median annual wage of $126,260 and a median hourly wage of $60.70, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data, released April 3.

Below are the median annual wages for nurse practitioners in all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on May 2023 BLS data, and listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Annual median wage: $103,830

Alaska

Annual median wage: $133,930

Arizona

Annual median wage: $130,960

Arkansas

Annual median wage: $109,330

California

Annual median wage: $164,050

Colorado

Annual median wage: $124,280

Connecticut

Annual median wage: $135,390

Delaware

Annual median wage: $130,260

District of Columbia

Annual median wage: $133,280

Florida

Annual median wage: $120,370

Georgia

Annual median wage: $119,490

Hawaii

Annual median wage: $129,160

Idaho

Annual median wage: $122,660

Illinois

Annual median wage: $126,950

Indiana

Annual median wage: $124,470

Iowa

Annual median wage: $126,620

Kansas

Annual median wage: $119,930

Kentucky

Annual median wage: $109,530

Louisiana

Annual median wage: $118,830

Maine

Annual median wage: $123,140

Maryland

Annual median wage: $127,990

Massachusetts

Annual median wage: $138,570

Michigan

Annual median wage: $122,040

Minnesota

Annual median wage: $131,000

Mississippi

Annual median wage: $110,540

Missouri

Annual median wage: $117,910

Montana

Annual median wage: $127,570

Nebraska

Annual median wage: $122,410

Nevada

Annual median wage: $138,780

New Hampshire

Annual median wage: $128,490

New Jersey

Annual median wage: $142,950

New Mexico

Annual median wage: $133,090

New York

Annual median wage: $137,630

North Carolina

Annual median wage: $121,450

North Dakota

Annual median wage: $124,040

Ohio

Annual median wage: $123,690

Oklahoma

Annual median wage: $124,070

Oregon

Annual median wage: $137,440

Pennsylvania

Annual median wage: $126,140

Rhode Island

Annual median wage: $128,720

South Carolina

Annual median wage: $112,510

South Dakota

Annual median wage: $119,410

Tennessee

Annual median wage: $105,420

Texas

Annual median wage: $126,580

Utah

Annual median wage: $123,200

Vermont

Annual median wage: $123,920

Virginia

Annual median wage: $123,950

Washington

Annual median wage: $141,040

West Virginia

Annual median wage: $108,830

Wisconsin

Annual median wage: $126,910

Wyoming

Annual median wage: $122,950