North Carolina system to raise pay for most of its 1,800 workers

Iredell Health System, based in Statesville, N.C., said April 6 it will increase pay for nurses and other positions over the coming months.

A "majority of its 1800 employees" will see the pay raise, the system said in a news release. It "also revised its sign-on bonuses for hard-to-fill positions, as well as its employee referral policy, which rewards employees monetarily who refer individuals to the organization as a full time new hire."

Iredell is a 43-location system that includes rehabilitation centers, family clinics and one hospital in the southwestern part of the state.