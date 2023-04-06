Iredell Health raises minimum wage, ups starting nurse pay to $30 an hour

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health is rolling out pay increases for most of its 1,800-person workforce over the next few months.

Iredell's minimum wage is now $15.50 per hour, and starting nurse salaries have increased to $30 per hour, a spokesperson for the health system told Becker's.

"We have looked at each department individually based on current supply and demand in that area, recognizing of course the value of all healthcare workers. A 4-5 percent increase is occurring throughout the organization," President and CEO John Green said.

The two-hospital system has also revised its sign-on bonuses for hard-to-fill positions, as well as its employee referral policy, which offers bonuses for staff who refer individuals who get hired as full-time employees.

"As we continue to see salaries escalate throughout our region, it is important to us that Iredell Health System keep up with these changes," Mr. Green said. "Our current pay scale has been on par with others in the region, but we recognize the need to implement these changes to stay that way. This is a large undertaking, but we have a tremendous workforce at Iredell, and they deserve to be paid accordingly as times change."

Iredell is recruiting for several positions, including nurses, certified registered nurse anesthetists, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, physical therapists and medical assistants.