New York launches $1.3B healthcare worker bonus program

New York state will begin providing bonuses of up to $3,000 to eligible healthcare and mental hygiene workers using the $1.3 billion allocated for the payments in the state's fiscal year 2023 budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Aug. 3.

The state will offer the recruitment and retention bonuses to workers who earn a base salary of less than $125,000 annually and have been in their roles for at least six months.

"Healthcare workers are the foundation of our medical system, and we need to acknowledge the sacrifices they have made to bring us through these challenging times," Ms. Hochul said in a news release. "Our bonus program is about more than just thanks, this is an investment in healthcare and with it we will retain, rebuild and grow our healthcare workforce and ensure we deliver the highest quality care for New Yorkers."

The bonuses will be based on "vesting periods," or hours worked over a consecutive six-month period between Oct. 1, 2021, through March 31, 2024, according to the release. Up to $3,000 is available per worker over two vesting periods.

Bonuses are part of the state's efforts to boost its healthcare workforce. Ms. Hochul also announced Aug. 3 a new nursing scholarship program.