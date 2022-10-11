Hourly wage for 25 healthcare jobs

The mean hourly wage for healthcare practitioners and technical occupations varies across positions.

Here is the mean hourly wage of 25 jobs within healthcare, presented in ascending order of compensation. Data is the most recent available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. Emergency medical technicians: $17.64

2. Medical records specialists: $23.23

3. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses: $24.93

4. Surgical technologists: $25.77

5. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians: $27.36

6. Respiratory therapists: $32.78

7. Registered nurses: $39.78

8. Radiation therapists: $45.19

9. Nurse midwives: $54.91

10. Nurse practitioners: $56.75

11. Physician assistants: $57.43

12. Optometrists: $60.31

13. Pharmacists: $60.43

14. Podiatrists: $76.15

15. Nurse Anesthetists: $97.34

16. Family medicine physicians: $113.43

17. General internal medicine physicians: $116.44

18. Neurologists: $128.68

19. Pediatric surgeons: $139.57

20. OB-GYNs: $142.41

21. Radiologists: $145.06

22. Dermatologists: $145.55

23. Emergency medicine physicians: $149.35

24. Anesthesiologists: $159.22

25. Cardiologists: $170.18