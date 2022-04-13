HCA approves bonus plan for top executives: 5 things to know

The compensation committee of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's board of directors has adopted a 2022 performance excellence program for senior executives, according to an April 8 Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Five things to know:

1. Under the program, top executives can earn performance bonuses based on hitting certain targets. The award opportunities are weighted: 80 percent for achieving certain EBITDA targets and 20 percent for achieving targets tied to quality metrics.

2. HCA CEO Samuel Hazen is eligible to receive 170 percent of his base salary in 2022 from the company's performance bonus program.

3. HCA Executive Vice President and CFO William Rutherford is eligible to receive 125 percent of his base salary this year from the company's performance bonus program.

4. HCA American Group President Jon Foster and National Group President Charles Hall can receive 110 percent of their base salaries in 2022 from the bonus program.

5. HCA Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Michael Cuffe, MD, is eligible to receive 100 percent of his base salary this year from the bonus program.