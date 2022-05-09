Democrats, Republicans agree CEOs are overpaid

The majority of Democrats and Republicans believe CEOs of America's largest companies are paid too much, according to Reuters.

The finding comes from a new poll via Just Capital, a nonprofit focused on corporate stakeholder research. Of the 1,037 people surveyed in February, 81 percent of Democrats and 71 percent of Republicans said the CEOs of the largest American companies were paid "too much."

The rare bipartisan agreement marks a challenge for corporate boards seeking to balance compensation for executives and workers.

"The story of this is really nonpartisan; across the board people are feeling like CEOs are overpaid relative to front-line workers," Alison Omens, Just Capital's chief strategy officer, told Reuters.

Hospitals and health systems have hardly been immune to scrutiny over CEOs' compensation packages, with travel nurses calling for caps on CEO pay and advocacy groups ranking the most overpaid chief executives in the healthcare industry.

An analysis by the Lown Institute of more than 1,000 hospitals published in Health Affairs Feb. 10 found wide variation in the gap between CEO pay and average worker pay. Some hospital CEOs were paid twice the rate of other workers, while the highest paid received 60 times the hourly pay of general workers. Find the average hospital CEO pay per hour by hospital type and the ratio of CEO wage to other workers wage here.