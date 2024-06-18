CRNA pay by state, adjusted by cost of living | 2024

Among states with sufficient data available, Illinois has the highest hourly mean wage for certified registered nurse anesthetists, adjusted for the cost of living, and Utah has the lowest, according to Becker's analysis.

Below are the mean hourly wages for CRNAs in 44 states, adjusted by cost of living. Becker's calculated these figures using May 2023 salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and 2024 cost of living index data from World Population Review.