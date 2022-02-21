CHS' top execs get pay raises this year

Tim Hingtgen, who has served as CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems since the beginning of 2021, will get a base salary of $1.25 million this year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Four things to know about CHS executive compensation:

1. Mr. Hingtgen's $1.25 million base salary is up from $1.2 million last year. He will also be able to earn up to 225 percent of his salary in 2022 from CHS' performance incentive plan.

2. CHS President and CFO Kevin Hammons will receive a base salary of $750,000 this year, up from $700,000 a year earlier. He will also be able to earn up to 125 percent of his base salary in cash bonuses.

3. CHS President of Clinical Operations and CMO Lynn Simon, MD, will get a base salary of $643,775, up from $625,000 last year. She will also be able to earn up to 115 percent of her salary from CHS' performance incentive plan.

4. The company's former CEO Wayne Smith, who now serves as executive chair of the board of directors, will receive the same base salary as last year of $1 million. He will also be able to earn up to 225 percent of his salary in cash bonuses.