Average signing bonuses for 5 most recruited providers

Signing bonuses offered to physicians tracked in the "2022 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" released by AMN Healthcare's physician recruiting division Merritt Hawkins averaged $31,000, up from $29,656 the year prior.

Signing bonuses offered to nurse practitioners and physician assistants tracked in the review averaged $9,000, up from $7,233 the previous year.

The review is based on a representative sample of 2,695 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements that were ongoing or conducted by Merritt Hawkins/AMN Healthcare's physician staffing companies from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Those searches were primarily conducted for hospitals (34 percent), group practices (18 percent) and academic settings (34 percent). The searches also occurred for urgent care, federally qualified health centers, the Indian Health Service and concierge medicine.

The following figures are signing bonuses offered for the five provider types most requested during the 2022 review period. Provider types are in descending order based on number of requested searches.

Nurse practitioner: $9,677

Family medicine: $35,577

Radiology: $32,163

Psychiatry: $24,615

OB-GYN: $22,841