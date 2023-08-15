Average pay for 20 most-recruited physicians and advanced practitioners 

Orthopedic surgeons have the highest base salaries in 2023 among the most-recruited physician and advanced practitioner specialties, according to a report published Aug. 14 by AMN Healthcare.
The report published base salary or guaranteed income only and did not include additional bonuses or benefits. It is based on a representative sample of the 2,676 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements AMN Healthcare had ongoing or was engaged to conduct between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
Average pay for 20 most-recruited specialties:
*cardiology is listed twice
1. Orthopedic surgery: $633,000
2. Urology: $540,000
3. Cardiology (interventional): $517,000
4. Gastroenterology: $506,000
5. Radiology: $472,000
6. Anesthesiology: $450,000
7. Hematology/oncology: $440,000
8. Cardiology (non-inv): $433,000
9. Dermatology: $427,000
10. Pulmonology/critical care: $418,000
11. Obstetrics/gynecology: $367,000
12. Psychiatry: $356,000
13. Neurology: $354,000
14. Hospitalist: $299,000
15. Rheumatology: $273,000
16. Endocrinology: $256,000
T-17. Family medicine: $255,000
T-17. Internal medicine: $255,000
19. Pediatrics: $233,000
20. CRNA: $212,000
21. Nurse practitioner: $151,000