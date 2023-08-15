Average pay for 20 most-recruited physicians and advanced practitioners 

Orthopedic surgeons have the highest base salaries in 2023 among the most-recruited physician and advanced practitioner specialties, according to a report published Aug. 14 by AMN Healthcare.

The report published base salary or guaranteed income only and did not include additional bonuses or benefits. It is based on a representative sample of the 2,676 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements AMN Healthcare had ongoing or was engaged to conduct between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

Average pay for 20 most-recruited specialties:

*cardiology is listed twice

1. Orthopedic surgery: $633,000

2. Urology: $540,000

3. Cardiology (interventional): $517,000

4. Gastroenterology: $506,000

5. Radiology: $472,000

6. Anesthesiology: $450,000

7. Hematology/oncology: $440,000

8. Cardiology (non-inv): $433,000

9. Dermatology: $427,000

10. Pulmonology/critical care: $418,000

11. Obstetrics/gynecology: $367,000

12. Psychiatry: $356,000

13. Neurology: $354,000

14. Hospitalist: $299,000

15. Rheumatology: $273,000

16. Endocrinology: $256,000

T-17. Family medicine: $255,000

T-17. Internal medicine: $255,000

19. Pediatrics: $233,000

20. CRNA: $212,000

21. Nurse practitioner: $151,000