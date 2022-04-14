Average hourly, annual wages for 7 healthcare careers

- Small
Outside of physicians, there are other healthcare careers that pay an average of six figures annually in the U.S., or above $80,000, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Below are the mean hourly and annual wages for seven of those careers, based on May 2021 data released by the bureau March 31, the most recent figures available.
Nurse practitioners
Mean hourly wage: $56.75
Mean annual wage: $118,040
Physician assistants
Mean hourly wage: $57.43
Mean annual wage: $119,460
Nurse anesthetists
Mean hourly wage: $97.34
Mean annual wage: $202,470
Medical and health services managers
Mean hourly wage: $57.61
Mean annual wage: $119,840
Radiation therapists
Mean hourly wage: $45.19
Mean annual wage: $94,000
Genetic counselors
Mean hourly wage: $41.65
Mean annual wage: $86,640
Registered nurses
Mean hourly wage: $39.78
Mean annual wage: $82,750