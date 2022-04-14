Average hourly, annual wages for 7 healthcare careers

Outside of physicians, there are other healthcare careers that pay an average of six figures annually in the U.S., or above $80,000, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are the mean hourly and annual wages for seven of those careers, based on May 2021 data released by the bureau March 31, the most recent figures available.

Nurse practitioners

Mean hourly wage: $56.75

Mean annual wage: $118,040

Physician assistants

Mean hourly wage: $57.43

Mean annual wage: $119,460

Nurse anesthetists

Mean hourly wage: $97.34

Mean annual wage: $202,470

Medical and health services managers

Mean hourly wage: $57.61

Mean annual wage: $119,840

Radiation therapists

Mean hourly wage: $45.19

Mean annual wage: $94,000

Genetic counselors

Mean hourly wage: $41.65

Mean annual wage: $86,640

Registered nurses

Mean hourly wage: $39.78

Mean annual wage: $82,750