Advertised salaries, vacancies for 50 healthcare jobs

Job search engine Adzuna released new research July 18 highlighting healthcare jobs and their average advertised salaries and vacancies as of June 2023.

Adzuna pulls job listings from the U.S. and 19 other countries. The company indexes job ads from more than 100,000 companies and more than 1,000 sources — from large job boards such as Monster to direct employers including Amazon, Walmart and Ford.

For the new research, which was shared with Becker's, Adzuna examined average advertised salaries and vacancies solely in the U.S. Advertised vacancies represent the number of jobs that are open/available to fill.

Here are the advertised salaries and job vacancies as of June 2023 for 50 healthcare jobs, according to the research:

Nurse

Average advertised salary: $85,244

Advertised vacancies: 437,168

Nursing assistant

Average advertised salary: $62,592

Advertised vacancies: 104,275

Specialized physician

Average advertised salary: $302,903

Advertised vacancies: 55,378

Physiotherapist

Average advertised salary: $79,676

Advertised vacancies: 52,800

Technologist



Average advertised salary: $100,025

Advertised vacancies: 43,311

Technician



Average advertised salary: $58,253

Advertised vacancies: 40,790

Medical administrative assistant

Average advertised salary: $40,215

Advertised vacancies: 36,260

Physician

Average advertised salary: $232,426

Advertised vacancies: 34,828

Nurse practitioner

Average advertised salary: $136,559

Advertised vacancies: 30,628

Therapist



Average advertised salary: $79,180

Advertised vacancies: 26,715

Social worker



Average advertised salary: $93,234

Advertised vacancies: 25,960

Pharmacy technician



Average advertised salary: $41,753

Advertised vacancies: 24,518

Physician assistant



Average advertised salary: $123,382

Advertised vacancies: 24,400

Occupational therapist



Average advertised salary: $101,119

Advertised vacancies: 22,354\

Pharmacist

Average advertised salary: $123,821

Advertised vacancies: 20,539

Practice nurse



Average advertised salary: $79,606

Advertised vacancies: 19,423

Speech and language therapist



Average advertised salary: $83,757

Advertised vacancies: 17,245

Dental practitioner



Average advertised salary: $207,016

Advertised vacancies: 13,051

Case manager



Average advertised salary: $106,168

Advertised vacancies: 12,109

Paramedic in emergency responses



Average advertised salary: $45,632

Advertised vacancies: 10,190

Senior vice president



Average advertised salary: $87,172

Advertised vacancies: 10,041

Nurse manager



Average advertised salary: $109,845

Advertised vacancies: 9,485

Dental nurse



Average advertised salary: $43,665

Advertised vacancies: 7,903

Social care worker



Average advertised salary: $36,404

Advertised vacancies: 7,720

Dietician



Average advertised salary: $76,460

Advertised vacancies: 7,608

ICU nurse



Average advertised salary: $80,969

Advertised vacancies: 7,259

Diagnostic radiographer



Average advertised salary: $55,193

Advertised vacancies: 6,642

Phlebotomist



Average advertised salary: $48,641

Advertised vacancies: 6,607

Director of nursing



Average advertised salary: $103,585

Advertised vacancies: 5,244

Sonographer



Average advertised salary: $76,416

Advertised vacancies: 5,109

Psychologist



Average advertised salary: $129,845

Advertised vacancies: 5,101

Service manager



Average advertised salary: $71,888

Advertised vacancies: 5,043

Optometrist



Average advertised salary: $111,602

Advertised vacancies: 4,727

Medical director



Average advertised salary: $240,450

Advertised vacancies: 4,598

Dental hygienist



Average advertised salary: $70,252

Advertised vacancies: 4,552

Support administrator



Average advertised salary: $56,305

Advertised vacancies: 4,550

Ward sister



Average advertised salary: $89,028

Advertised vacancies: 4,153

Occupational therapy assistant



Average advertised salary: $57,883

Advertised vacancies: 4,111

Critical care nurse



Average advertised salary: $130,728

Advertised vacancies: 3,984

Audiologist



Average advertised salary: $64,445

Advertised vacancies: 3,959

Therapy assistant



Average advertised salary: $59,521

Advertised vacancies: 3,686

Analyst

Average advertised salary: $85,521

Advertised vacancies: 3,480

Care manager



Average advertised salary: $78,362

Advertised vacancies: 3,444

Clinical social worker



Average advertised salary: $86,775

Advertised vacancies: 3,428

Specialist dentist



Average advertised salary: $193,206

Advertised vacancies: 3,167

Oncology nurse



Average advertised salary: $107,697

Advertised vacancies: 3,163

Coroner



Average advertised salary: $92,320

Advertised vacancies: 3,048

Mental health nurse



Average advertised salary: $142,183

Advertised vacancies: 2,989

Community health worker



Average advertised salary: $41,110

Advertised vacancies: 2,657

Pediatric nurse



Average advertised salary: $125,091

Advertised vacancies: 2,384