73% of male physicians say there is no gender pay gap at work: 5 Medscape findings

A majority of male physicians say there is no difference in pay based on gender at their workplace, according to Medscape's latest "Physicians' Views on Gender Discrimination Issues" report. According to the findings, 73 percent of male physicians say they don't see pay discrimination compared to 31 percent of female physicians.

In addition, only 4 percent of male physicians say they have seen gender pay discrimination at both their current and former workplaces, compared to 16 percent of female physicians.

According to the survey, only 5 percent of U.S. physicians rank gender discrimination as a top priority, with 11 percent of women saying so compared to 3 percent of men. Of the 10 social issues in their survey, gender discrimination was rated ninth in physicians' most important issues, trailing gun control, domestic violence and climate change, among others.

Four more findings: