7 healthcare CEOs make $20M or more

The CEOs of Pfizer and Walgreens Boots Alliance are among the highest-paid chief executives of the largest U.S. companies.

Equilar examined proxy statements filed by companies before March 31 to rank the 100 highest-paid CEOs in 2021. The analysis revealed that median CEO compensation soared to $20 million in 2021, a 30.8 percent increase in pay among the same companies in 2020. Median compensation for Equilar 100 CEOs was $15.5 million in 2020 and $15.7 million in 2019.

Below are the seven highest-paid healthcare CEOs, according to Equilar. Each leader had total compensation of $20 million or more in 2021.

Rosalind Brewer, Walgreens Boots Alliance. Ms. Brewer ranked No. 14 on the list. Her compensation totaled $28.3 million in 2021.

Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Gorsky ranked No. 16 on the list. His compensation totaled $26.03 million in 2021, up 13 percent from a year earlier.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer. Mr. Bourla ranked No. 21 on the list. His compensation totaled $24.3 million in 2021.

Richard Gonzalez, AbbVie. Mr. Gonzalez ranked No. 28 on the list. His compensation totaled $23.1 million in 2021.

Robert Ford, Abbott Laboratories. Mr. Ford ranked No. 30 on the list. His compensation totaled $22.1 million in 2021.

Michael Neidorff, Centene. Mr. Neidorff was No. 44 on the list. His compensation totaled $20.64 million in 2021.



Samuel Hazen, HCA Healthcare. Mr. Hazen ranked No. 50 on the list. His compensation totaled $20.18 million in 2021.