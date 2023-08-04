5 specialties with the largest increases, decreases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in July in the U.S. was $2,447.83, down from $2,677.19 in the same month in 2022, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.
This represents a decrease of 8.5 percent. However, it is still 29.5 percent higher than pre-COVID-19 levels, the report found.
Month over month, average weekly travel nurse pay decreased 0.73 percent, from $2,466.27 in June to $2,447.83 in July.
As of Aug. 2, there were 159,488 active registered nurse travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last seven days. This compared to 148,110 as of July 6.
Here are five specialties with the largest increases to average weekly travel nurse pay in July compared with June, according to the report shared with Becker's.
Director of nursing
Average weekly pay in July: $2,777.54
Month-over-month increase: 7.46 percent
Pediatrics OR – operating room
Average weekly pay in July: $3,063.38
Month-over-month increase: 5.79 percent
Cardiac progressive care unit
Average weekly pay in July: $3,160.22
Month-over-month increase: 4.58 percent
Care manager
Average weekly pay in July: $2,867.85
Month-over-month increase: 3.17 percent
Pediatrics ER - emergency room
Average weekly pay in July: $2,949.87
Month-over-month increase: 3.04 percent
Here are five specialties with the largest decreases to average weekly travel nurse pay in July compared with June, according to the report shared with Becker's.
Outpatient surgery
Average weekly pay in July: $2,262.02
Month-over-month decrease: 4.10 percent
Infusion
Average weekly pay in July: $2,577.72
Month-over-month decrease: 3.96 percent
Burn ICU
Average weekly pay in July: $2,904.47
Month-over-month decrease: 3.79 percent
Pediatric med surg
Average weekly pay in July: $2,493.53
Month-over-month decrease: 3.77 percent
Trauma ER - emergency room
Average weekly pay in July: $2,062.41
Month-over-month decrease: 3.69 percent