5 specialties with the largest increases, decreases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in July in the U.S. was $2,447.83, down from $2,677.19 in the same month in 2022, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

This represents a decrease of 8.5 percent. However, it is still 29.5 percent higher than pre-COVID-19 levels, the report found.

Month over month, average weekly travel nurse pay decreased 0.73 percent, from $2,466.27 in June to $2,447.83 in July.

As of Aug. 2, there were 159,488 active registered nurse travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last seven days. This compared to 148,110 as of July 6.

Here are five specialties with the largest increases to average weekly travel nurse pay in July compared with June, according to the report shared with Becker's.

Director of nursing



Average weekly pay in July: $2,777.54



Month-over-month increase: 7.46 percent

Pediatrics OR – operating room

Average weekly pay in July: $3,063.38



Month-over-month increase: 5.79 percent

Cardiac progressive care unit

Average weekly pay in July: $3,160.22



Month-over-month increase: 4.58 percent

Care manager

Average weekly pay in July: $2,867.85



Month-over-month increase: 3.17 percent

Pediatrics ER - emergency room

Average weekly pay in July: $2,949.87



Month-over-month increase: 3.04 percent

Here are five specialties with the largest decreases to average weekly travel nurse pay in July compared with June, according to the report shared with Becker's.

Outpatient surgery

Average weekly pay in July: $2,262.02



Month-over-month decrease: 4.10 percent

Infusion

Average weekly pay in July: $2,577.72



Month-over-month decrease: 3.96 percent

Burn ICU

Average weekly pay in July: $2,904.47



Month-over-month decrease: 3.79 percent

Pediatric med surg

Average weekly pay in July: $2,493.53



Month-over-month decrease: 3.77 percent

Trauma ER - emergency room

Average weekly pay in July: $2,062.41



Month-over-month decrease: 3.69 percent