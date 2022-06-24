5 highest paying places for RNs, LPNs

From 2019 to 2021, median total compensation differences for nursing positions varied, but there have been notable increases, according to a report released June 23 from the Medical Group Management Association.

The 2022 edition of the "MGMA DataDive Management and Staff Compensation" report is based on data from more than 142,000 management and staff positions at 3,406 organizations. The data is reflective of physician-owned, hospital/integrated delivery system-owned and academic practices. The data is weighted slightly more heavily toward hospital/integrated delivery system practices.

Among nursing positions, triage nurses saw the largest rise in median total compensation over the last three years — 13.91 percent, according to the report. The median total compensation increased 4.20 percent for registered nurses and 7.09 percent for licensed practical nurses during that same period.

Median total compensation differed among states as well. Licensed practical nurses earned $29,267 less in the lowest-paying state — Alabama — than they did in the highest-paying one — New Jersey, according to the report. Registered nurses earned $53,962 less in the lowest-paying state — South Dakota — than they did in the highest-paying one — California.

Here are the five highest-paying places for licensed practical nurses, according to the report:

1. New Jersey

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Colorado

4. California

5. Oregon

Here are the five highest-paying states for registered nurses, according to the report:

1. California

2. Massachusetts

3. New York

4. Oregon

5. District of Columbia

To learn more about the report, click here.