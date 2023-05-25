44 statistics on specialty physician pay and productivity

A majority of physician specialties experienced a moderate increase in compensation from 2019 to 2022 while productivity remained relatively consistent, according to the 2023 MGMA data report on provider compensation.
Family medicine (without OB) saw the greatest increase in total compensation at 10.57 percent, while dermatology saw the highest increase in wRVUs at 17.22 percent.
Below are the percent variations in compensation and productivity from 2019-22, by specialty:
Cardiology: Invasive
Change in total comp: 7.57 percent
Change in wRVUs: 2.38 percent
Cardiology: Invasive-interventional
Change in total comp: 4.89 percent
Change in wRVUs: -3.35 percent
Cardiology: Noninvasive
Change in total comp: 5.69 percent
Change in wRVUs: 5.79 percent
Dermatology
Change in total comp: 3.96 percent
Change in wRVUs: 17.22 percent
Emergency medicine
Change in total comp: 3.52 percent
Change in wRVUs: 0.46 percent
Family medicine (without OB)
Change in total comp: 10.57 percent
Change in wRVUs: 11.75 percent
Gastroenterology
Change in total comp: 3.79 percent
Change in wRVUs: 5.14 percent
Hematology/Oncology
Change in total comp: 7.22 percent
Change in wRVUs: 13.05 percent
Hospitalist: Internal medicine
Change in total comp: 5.49 percent
Change in wRVUs: 0.62 percent
Internal medicine: General
Change in total comp: 8.16 percent
Change in wRVUs: 8.95 percent
Neurology
Change in total comp: 6.53 percent
Change in wRVUs: -0.06 percent
Obstetrics/Gynecology: General
Change in total comp: 4.39 percent
Change in wRVUs: 1.64 percent
Ophthalmology
Change in total comp: 7.32 percent
Change in wRVUs: 3.49 percent
Orthopedic Surgery: General
Change in total comp: 3.34 percent
Change in wRVUs: 3.87 percent
Otorhinolaryngology:
Change in total comp: 5.50 percent
Change in wRVUs: 6.51 percent
Pathology: Anatomic and Clinical
Change in total comp: 2.89 percent
Change in wRVUs: 1.12 percent
Pediatrics: General
Change in total comp: 7.30 percent
Change in wRVUs: 8.69 percent
Psychiatry: General
Change in total comp: 5.37 percent
Change in wRVUs: 3.06 percent
Radiology: Diagnostic
Change in total comp: 5.25 percent
Change in wRVUs: 3.66 percent
Surgery: General
Change in total comp: 7.05 percent
Change in wRVUs: -1.10 percent
Urgent care
Change in total comp: 0.13 percent
Change in wRVUs: 7.59 percent
Urology
Change in total comp: 7.32 percent
Change in wRVUs: 4.00 percent