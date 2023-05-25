44 statistics on specialty physician pay and productivity

Anna Falvey -

A majority of physician specialties experienced a moderate increase in compensation from 2019 to 2022 while productivity remained relatively consistent, according to the 2023 MGMA data report on provider compensation

Family medicine (without OB) saw the greatest increase in total compensation at 10.57 percent, while dermatology saw the highest increase in wRVUs at 17.22 percent. 

Below are the percent variations in compensation and productivity from 2019-22, by specialty: 


Cardiology: Invasive

Change in total comp: 7.57 percent

Change in wRVUs: 2.38 percent


Cardiology: Invasive-interventional

Change in total comp: 4.89 percent 

Change in wRVUs: -3.35 percent


Cardiology: Noninvasive

Change in total comp: 5.69 percent

Change in wRVUs: 5.79 percent


Dermatology

Change in total comp: 3.96 percent

Change in wRVUs: 17.22 percent


Emergency medicine 

Change in total comp: 3.52 percent

Change in wRVUs: 0.46 percent


Family medicine (without OB)

Change in total comp: 10.57 percent

Change in wRVUs: 11.75 percent


Gastroenterology 

Change in total comp: 3.79 percent

Change in wRVUs: 5.14 percent


Hematology/Oncology

Change in total comp: 7.22 percent

Change in wRVUs: 13.05 percent


Hospitalist: Internal medicine

Change in total comp: 5.49 percent

Change in wRVUs: 0.62 percent


Internal medicine: General

Change in total comp: 8.16 percent

Change in wRVUs: 8.95 percent


Neurology

Change in total comp: 6.53 percent

Change in wRVUs: -0.06 percent


Obstetrics/Gynecology: General

Change in total comp: 4.39 percent

Change in wRVUs: 1.64 percent


Ophthalmology

Change in total comp: 7.32 percent

Change in wRVUs: 3.49 percent


Orthopedic Surgery: General

Change in total comp: 3.34 percent

Change in wRVUs: 3.87 percent


Otorhinolaryngology: 

Change in total comp: 5.50 percent

Change in wRVUs: 6.51 percent


Pathology: Anatomic and Clinical 

Change in total comp: 2.89 percent

Change in wRVUs: 1.12 percent


Pediatrics: General

Change in total comp: 7.30 percent 

Change in wRVUs: 8.69 percent


Psychiatry: General

Change in total comp: 5.37 percent 

Change in wRVUs: 3.06 percent


Radiology: Diagnostic

Change in total comp: 5.25 percent

Change in wRVUs: 3.66 percent


Surgery: General

Change in total comp: 7.05 percent

Change in wRVUs: -1.10 percent


Urgent care

Change in total comp: 0.13 percent

Change in wRVUs: 7.59 percent


Urology

Change in total comp: 7.32 percent

Change in wRVUs: 4.00 percent

