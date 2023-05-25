44 statistics on specialty physician pay and productivity

A majority of physician specialties experienced a moderate increase in compensation from 2019 to 2022 while productivity remained relatively consistent, according to the 2023 MGMA data report on provider compensation.

Family medicine (without OB) saw the greatest increase in total compensation at 10.57 percent, while dermatology saw the highest increase in wRVUs at 17.22 percent.

Below are the percent variations in compensation and productivity from 2019-22, by specialty:





Cardiology: Invasive

Change in total comp: 7.57 percent

Change in wRVUs: 2.38 percent





Cardiology: Invasive-interventional

Change in total comp: 4.89 percent

Change in wRVUs: -3.35 percent





Cardiology: Noninvasive

Change in total comp: 5.69 percent

Change in wRVUs: 5.79 percent





Dermatology

Change in total comp: 3.96 percent

Change in wRVUs: 17.22 percent





Emergency medicine

Change in total comp: 3.52 percent

Change in wRVUs: 0.46 percent





Family medicine (without OB)

Change in total comp: 10.57 percent

Change in wRVUs: 11.75 percent





Gastroenterology

Change in total comp: 3.79 percent

Change in wRVUs: 5.14 percent





Hematology/Oncology

Change in total comp: 7.22 percent

Change in wRVUs: 13.05 percent





Hospitalist: Internal medicine

Change in total comp: 5.49 percent

Change in wRVUs: 0.62 percent





Internal medicine: General

Change in total comp: 8.16 percent

Change in wRVUs: 8.95 percent





Neurology

Change in total comp: 6.53 percent

Change in wRVUs: -0.06 percent





Obstetrics/Gynecology: General

Change in total comp: 4.39 percent

Change in wRVUs: 1.64 percent





Ophthalmology

Change in total comp: 7.32 percent

Change in wRVUs: 3.49 percent





Orthopedic Surgery: General

Change in total comp: 3.34 percent

Change in wRVUs: 3.87 percent





Otorhinolaryngology:

Change in total comp: 5.50 percent

Change in wRVUs: 6.51 percent





Pathology: Anatomic and Clinical

Change in total comp: 2.89 percent

Change in wRVUs: 1.12 percent





Pediatrics: General

Change in total comp: 7.30 percent

Change in wRVUs: 8.69 percent





Psychiatry: General

Change in total comp: 5.37 percent

Change in wRVUs: 3.06 percent





Radiology: Diagnostic

Change in total comp: 5.25 percent

Change in wRVUs: 3.66 percent





Surgery: General

Change in total comp: 7.05 percent

Change in wRVUs: -1.10 percent





Urgent care

Change in total comp: 0.13 percent

Change in wRVUs: 7.59 percent





Urology

Change in total comp: 7.32 percent

Change in wRVUs: 4.00 percent