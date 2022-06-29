$25 minimum wage for some LA healthcare workers approved

On June 29, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously in favor of a $25 minimum hourly wage for workers at privately owned healthcare facilities, according to a news release from a union supporting the measure.

The 10-0 vote came after the council voted June 21 to tentatively approve the minimum wage. Because the first vote was not unanimous, the council took a second vote.

The measure, if signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti, will affect workers in a range of roles at privately owned hospitals, integrated health systems and dialysis clinics in the city. Affected roles include clinicians, nurses, aides, technicians, maintenance workers, janitorial or housekeeping staff, groundskeepers, guards, food service workers, pharmacists and administrative or clerical workers. The increase excludes managers and supervisors.

A spokesperson for Mr. Garcetti's office told Becker's the mayor intends to sign the measure, although she could not provide a timeline.

The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West has supported the measure and petitioned to get it on the November ballot in Los Angeles. The council voted on the issue instead of placing it on the upcoming ballot, according to the Los Angeles Times.