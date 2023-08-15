20 healthcare companies with the smallest CEO-worker pay gaps

Pharmaceutical S&P 500 companies — including major vaccine manufacturers like Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — have smaller CEO-to-worker pay gaps than many other healthcare companies.

A recent report compared S&P 500 companies' CEO compensation to their average worker's compensation using proxy statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The ratios were sorted by the state where the company is based and averaged.

These 20 S&P 500 healthcare companies have the smallest gaps between CEO pay and median worker compensation:

1. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — 43:1 pay ratio

2. DaVita — 45:1

3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals — 66:1

4. Incyte Corp. — 67:1

5. Intuitive Surgical — 81:1

6. Gilead Sciences — 89:1

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories — 95:1

8. Mettler-Toledo International — 103:1

9. STERIS — 113:1

10. Henry Schein — 114:1

11. Insulet Corp. — 118:1

12. Moderna — 119:1

13. Waters Corp. — 126:1

14. West Pharmaceutical Services — 128:1

15. (tie) DENTSPLY SIRONA — 134:1

15. (tie) Bristol-Myers Squibb — 134:1

17. IDEXX Laboratories — 144:1

18. Amgen — 159:1

19. Hologic — 161:1

20. Johnson & Johnson — 164:1