17,260 Centura Health employees to see pay bump of at least 3%

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health said the system is investing $66 million to boost compensation for its 21,000 employees.

The pay changes take effect Oct. 3 and affect workers at hospitals, physician clinics and community care settings in Colorado and western Kansas. They include across-the-board pay increases, market adjustments for some patient care positions, and/or living wage adjustments.

Working at Centura "is an individual and collective mission," Peter D. Banko, Centura president and CEO, said in a news release. "During this pandemic, housing costs, living expenses, a rapidly evolving employment landscape and an extremely competitive job market have profoundly impacted our people, their family and our healing ministry. Today, it is paramount that we significantly invest in all our caregivers who have worked so tirelessly and compassionately on the front lines to provide whole person care to every community, every neighborhood and every individual."

As part of Centura's pay changes, 17,260 employees will receive a 3 percent annual across-the-board base pay adjustment. The system said it also will implement a market adjustment for more than 6,000 eligible patient care positions. Additionally, the system's hourly living wage will increase to $17 in Colorado and $15 in western Kansas. Centura employees in Colorado's Summit County, where the cost of living is higher, will see their hourly living wage increase to $17.50.

Overall, the system said, 60 percent of eligible employees will see an increase well above 3 percent, and 4,300 employees will receive the living wage increase.