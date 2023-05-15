11 highest paid CEOs in healthcare

Pharmaceutical and health insurance CEOs were among the highest-paid executives of the largest U.S. companies in 2022, according to Equilar.
Each year, Equilar ranks the 100 top-paid CEOs of America's largest companies by revenue based on the proxy statements they file by March 31. Many of the companies in the Equilar 100 are consistent year to year, although the list is not the same each year due to changes in revenue and floating filing dates.
Overall, median CEO pay reached $22.3 million in 2022 — a 7.7 percent increase among the same companies from 2021. All pay components increased except for cash bonuses, the median value of which decreased by 5.9 percent. The CEO-to-worker pay ratio reached 288:1 on the Equilar 100 compared to the ratio of 254:1 one year prior.
The highest-paid executive on the Equilar 100 is Barry McCarthy, president and CEO of Peloton, who was awarded over $168 million in 2022.
Here are the 11 healthcare CEOs who made the list, listed with their total compensation for 2022 and their placement on the Equilar 100.
Albert Bourla, PhD
Chairman and CEO, Pfizer
Total compensation: $30,543,706
Rank on Equilar 100: 20
Richard Gonzalez
Chairman and CEO, AbbVie
Total compensation: $25,847,971
Rank on Equilar 100: 33
Joseph Zubretsky
President and CEO, Molina Healthcare
Total compensation: $22,131,256
Rank on Equilar 100: 52
Daniel O'Day
Chairman and CEO, Gilead Sciences
Total compensation: $21,621,253
Rank on Equilar 100: 58
Robert Ford
Chairman and CEO, Abbott Laboratories
Total compensation: $21,452,566
Rank on Equilar 100: 60
David Ricks
Chairman and CEO, Eli Lilly
Total compensation: $21,398,135
Rank on Equilar 100: 61
David Cordani
Chairman, president and CEO, The Cigna Group
Total compensation: $20,965,504
Rank on Equilar 100: 66
Gail Boudreaux
President and CEO, Elevance Health
Total compensation: $20,931,081
Rank on Equilar 100: 67
Giovanni Caforio
Chairman and CEO, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
Total compensation: $20,053,032
Rank on Equilar 100: 77
Stéphane Bancel
CEO, Moderna
Total compensation: $19,363,648
Rank on Equilar 100: 84
Kevin Lobo
Chair and CEO, Stryker
Total compensation: $18,563,214
Rank on Equilar 100: 95