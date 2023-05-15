11 highest paid CEOs in healthcare

Pharmaceutical and health insurance CEOs were among the highest-paid executives of the largest U.S. companies in 2022, according to Equilar.

Each year, Equilar ranks the 100 top-paid CEOs of America's largest companies by revenue based on the proxy statements they file by March 31. Many of the companies in the Equilar 100 are consistent year to year, although the list is not the same each year due to changes in revenue and floating filing dates.

Overall, median CEO pay reached $22.3 million in 2022 — a 7.7 percent increase among the same companies from 2021. All pay components increased except for cash bonuses, the median value of which decreased by 5.9 percent. The CEO-to-worker pay ratio reached 288:1 on the Equilar 100 compared to the ratio of 254:1 one year prior.

The highest-paid executive on the Equilar 100 is Barry McCarthy, president and CEO of Peloton, who was awarded over $168 million in 2022.

Here are the 11 healthcare CEOs who made the list, listed with their total compensation for 2022 and their placement on the Equilar 100.

Albert Bourla, PhD

Chairman and CEO, Pfizer

Total compensation: $30,543,706

Rank on Equilar 100: 20

Richard Gonzalez

Chairman and CEO, AbbVie

Total compensation: $25,847,971

Rank on Equilar 100: 33

Joseph Zubretsky

President and CEO, Molina Healthcare

Total compensation: $22,131,256

Rank on Equilar 100: 52

Daniel O'Day

Chairman and CEO, Gilead Sciences

Total compensation: $21,621,253

Rank on Equilar 100: 58

Robert Ford

Chairman and CEO, Abbott Laboratories

Total compensation: $21,452,566

Rank on Equilar 100: 60

David Ricks

Chairman and CEO, Eli Lilly

Total compensation: $21,398,135

Rank on Equilar 100: 61

David Cordani

Chairman, president and CEO, The Cigna Group

Total compensation: $20,965,504

Rank on Equilar 100: 66

Gail Boudreaux

President and CEO, Elevance Health

Total compensation: $20,931,081

Rank on Equilar 100: 67

Giovanni Caforio

Chairman and CEO, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Total compensation: $20,053,032

Rank on Equilar 100: 77

Stéphane Bancel

CEO, Moderna

Total compensation: $19,363,648

Rank on Equilar 100: 84

Kevin Lobo

Chair and CEO, Stryker

Total compensation: $18,563,214

Rank on Equilar 100: 95