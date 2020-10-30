10 cities with highest, lowest pay for female physicians

The gender wage gap was 28 percent for physicians in 2020, up from 25.2 percent last year, according to Doximity's 2020 Physician Compensation Report.

Doximity collected self-reported compensation survey data from more than 44,000 licensed U.S. physicians who practice at least 40 hours a week. The report examines how compensation changed from 2019-20, evaluating trends across metropolitan areas, medical specialties, gender and employment type.

The report found female physicians earn an average of $116,289 less than male peers.

Ten cities where female physicians had the highest average annual salary:

1. Milwaukee — $363,717

2. Minneapolis — $354,160

3. Jacksonville, Fla. — $350,418

4. Birmingham, Ala. — $334,327

5. Cincinnati — $334,208

6. Phoenix — $325,834

7. St. Louis — $324,657

8. Atlanta — $323,785

9. Dallas — $321,698

10. Nashville, Tenn. — $318,890

Ten cities where female physicians had the lowest average annual salary:

1. Oklahoma City, Okla. — $238,797

2. Hartford, Conn. — $239,897

3. Memphis, Tenn. — $246,531

4. Virginia Beach, Va. — $256,678

5. Providence, R.I. — $262,595

6. Baltimore — $263,611

7. Washington D.C. — $270,209

8. Pittsburgh, Pa. — $273,195

9. Tampa, Fla. — $274,240

10. Detroit — $275,980

