10 best, worst and fastest-growing cities for physician pay

Average physician pay in the U.S. decreased 2.4 percent between 2021 and 2022; however, it trended upward in some cities, according to a recent report from Doximity.

The networking service for medical professionals has released its "2023 Physician Compensation Report," tracking trends in physician pay nationwide. More than 80 percent of physicians are members, giving Doximity one of the largest physician compensation data sets in the U.S. Its tech-enabled healthcare staffing firm, Curative Talent, assisted on the report.

In 2022, Doximity surveyed 31,000 full-time physicians. The data includes 190,000 physicians' responses from the past six years, which were also used to craft the report.

Here are the cities where physicians receive the highest and lowest average annual pay — and where compensation is growing, according to Doximity.





Cities with the highest physician pay

1. Charlotte, N.C. — $430,890

2. St. Louis — $426,370

3. Oklahoma City — $425,096

4. San Jose, Calif. — $418,600

5. Minneapolis — $411,677

6. Sacramento, Calif. — $411,257

7. Phoenix — $409,185

8. Indianapolis - $408,199

9. Salt Lake City — $408,044

10. Atlanta — $407,863





Cities with the lowest physician pay

1. Washington, D.C. — $342,139 average compensation

2. Baltimore — $346,260

3. Boston — $347,553

4. San Antonio — $347,692

5. Raleigh, N.C. — $351,732

6. Providence, R.I. — $354,342

7. Virginia Beach, Va. — $354,587

8. Denver — $357,010

9. Philadelphia — $358,443

10. Birmingham, Ala. — $361,483





Cities with the most compensation growth for physicians between 2021 and 2022

1. Oklahoma City — 6.3 percent

2. Baltimore — 4.6 percent

3. Salt Lake City — 2.9 percent

4. Indianapolis — 2.5 percent

5 (tie). San Jose, Calif. — 2.4 percent

5 (tie). Providence, R.I. — 2.4 percent

7. Louisville, Ky. — 2.2 percent

8. Riverside, Calif. — 1.8 percent

9. San Diego — 1.5 percent

10. Sacramento, Calif. — 1.1 percent