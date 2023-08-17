Vanderbilt forms new ambulatory surgery division

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health is forming a new ambulatory surgery division after experiencing year-over-year surgical volume growth. The health system performs about 85,000 surgeries a year, 70 percent of which are done outpatient.

The new division will be within the ambulatory enterprise led by an executive team.

David Penson, MD, chair of the urologic surgery department, will serve as the division's executive medical director.

Alex Jahangir, MD, vice chair of orthopedic surgery and vice president for business development, will serve in an interim capacity, leading the division as vice president of ambulatory surgery and COO while he searches for a permanent appointee.

Chris Wilde, vice president and divisional CFO, will serve as the new division's director of finance.

The above leaders will report to Rick Wright, MD, chief medical officer and senior vice president for clinical affairs, and Wendy Monaci, executive vice president for adult ambulatory operations.

An advisory committee will support the division's leadership team, including several surgical department representatives, a representative of Vanderbilt Health Services, and representatives of current perioperative services leadership.

"As we look to the future, it is important to establish a firm organizational foundation to accommodate the growth in ambulatory surgical volumes across our health system," said C. Wright Pinson, MD, deputy CEO and chief health system officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "The new division will allow for greater oversight of ambulatory surgery and procedural area governance and operations, allowing leaders to better set strategies."

The division's locations will initially consist of the Vanderbilt Surgery Center at Belle Meade, Vanderbilt Surgery Center at Franklin, The Vanderbilt Surgery Center in Nashville, Vanderbilt Surgery Center at Cool Springs and Vanderbilt Surgery Center at Spring Hill.