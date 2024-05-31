UC Davis Health to open region's 1st trauma recovery center

Starting later this summer, UC Davis Health will establish a comprehensive trauma recovery center to ensure patients who are victims of crime have access to appropriate mental health services, marking a first-of-its-kind program in Sacramento.

The center will begin offering services Aug 1, which include bedside patient engagement at UC Davis Medical Center for trauma-informed mental health services, and safety planning for victims of violent crime and their families, according to a May 30 news release. The UC Davis Trauma Recovery Center will also support patients in accessing longer-term mental health services as needed.

UC Davis Health's CAARE Center — which stands for Child and Adolescent Abuse Resource and Evaluation — has been providing services at UC Davis Children's Hospital for years. The CAARE center will oversee the new trauma recovery center, and will collaborate with existing hospital-based violence prevention and intervention programs in offering services.