Theft could delay Arkansas hospital opening

Construction on De Queen, Ark.-based Sevier County Medical Center could be delayed after a break-in at the facility March 31 in which installed copper lines and other items and tools were stolen.

The hospital was scheduled to open in September, according to an April 1 Sevier County Medical Center news release shared on Facebook.

The hospital is putting in safeguards to prevent more vandalism and asked residents to contact the Sevier County Sheriff's Office at 870-642-2125 if they see anything out of the ordinary.

"This is certainly a sad day to see this type of thing happen, but I promise that they can't stop us or our community from establishing a world-class healthcare facility right here at home," Sevier County Medical Center CEO Lori House said in the release.