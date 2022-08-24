Pennsylvania hospital to end scheduled deliveries

Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring, Pa., will end scheduled obstetrics deliveries Oct. 9., the Altoona Mirror reported Aug. 24.

The hospital will still provide emergency deliveries, its marketing communications coordinator, Marni Baluta, confirmed in an Aug. 23 statement to the Mirror.

Many hospitals are cutting services due to staffing shortages. Conemaugh Nason CEO Tim Harclerode attributed the closure to "operational challenges" and decreased demand in an Aug. 9 internal email obtained by the Mirror.

Mr. Harclerode said in the email that the hospital will help affected employees through the transition and hopes staff will apply for open positions at Nason and other Conemaugh hospitals. Nason also will work with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and other local facilities to ensure affected patients get OB-GYN care, Ms. Baluta said in the release.