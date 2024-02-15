HCA hospital in California to end trauma care

Regional Medical Center in San Jose, Calif., plans to end its trauma services in August, citing low utilization rates.

The 252-bed hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, will close its trauma center and ST-elevation myocardial infarction program Aug. 12.

In its Feb. 14 announcement of the service reductions, the hospital said it has seen a decline in the utilization of its level 2 trauma services and STEMI program "over the last several years." Exact figures regarding the declines were not provided.

"These changes will affect a small number of our colleagues," Regional Medical Center said. "We are working with each impacted individual to support next steps for their careers based on their skills, training, and experience."

Although information about reasons for the service closures was sparse, the hospital did specify "the closest" hospitals that provide level 2 trauma care, including Zuckerberg San Francisco General, which is nearly 50 miles away. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, a 731-bed teaching hospital, is the only other listed source for trauma care in San Jose.

Level 2 trauma centers, designated by the American College of Surgeons, provide initial trauma care for a wide range of injuries and injury severity with 24-hour immediate coverage by surgeons and specialists.

HCA acquired Regional Medical Center of San Jose, formerly Alexian Brothers Hospital in San Jose, in 1998. The hospital dates back to 1965.