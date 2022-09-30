Florida health systems resuming operations in Ian's aftermath

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some health systems in the state are returning to normal operations, the Orlando Sentinel reported Sept. 30.

In a news release, Orlando Health said it suspended and rescheduled elective surgeries/procedures and physician practice appointments scheduled after 2 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. The system resumed regular operating hours at all physician practices, outpatient ambulatory and medical group locations in Central Florida on Sept. 30.

AdventHealth Central Florida resumed elective procedures as well, after limiting operations Sept. 28 and Sept. 29, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

AdventHealth also closed Centra Care clinics in Central Florida for in-person visits Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. As of Sept. 30, most Centra Care, imaging and sports medicine and rehabilitation offices were open in Central Florida, according to the AdventHealth website.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that both systems in Central Florida no longer had emergency teams staying on site, and staff were commuting to work again as of Sept. 30.

Additionally, Clearwater-based BayCare Health System's website states that its medical group offices are opening as able Sept. 30, including offering telehealth services. The system also said it expects medical group offices to be open as usual on Oct. 3.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Fla. Ian made another landfall Sept. 30, this time on the South Carolina coast as a Category 1 hurricane, according to AccuWeather. At the time of publication, Ian had weakened to a tropical rainstorm.