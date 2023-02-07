Fire spurs Massachusetts hospital to evaluate 160 patients

Signature Healthcare Brockton (Mass.) Hospital evacuated 160 patients after a transformer fire broke out in the basement Feb. 7, The Boston Globe reported.

The fire began around 7 a.m. Power was shut off to the facility after the emergency generators tried to kick on while firefighters fought the flames, The Enterprise reported. The fire was reportedly extinguished by 9:25 a.m.

But at 12:21 p.m., the Brockton Fire Department called for extra assistance with evacuations. Hazmat crews also collected air samples, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.

"The entire hospital is being evacuated as power has been cut off to the building and its standby generators," the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said in a statement to the Globe. "Multiple ambulance strike teams are assisting the transportation of about 160 patients to alternate hospitals."

A total of 77 ambulances and six wheelchair vans moved the patients to neighboring hospitals, according to a Fire Department tweet.

"We are in an emergency situation at this time," Lorraine McGrath, a hospital spokesperson, said, according to the Globe. "We are, from a clinical perspective, evaluating all patients and working with our Region 5 healthcare facilities in and around our area so we can come up with a plan of action for all patients and working, as well, with all our staff to make sure everyone is safe and placed in an appropriate place."

The fire is under investigation

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to the hospital for comment and will update the story if more information becomes available.