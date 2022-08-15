Defective sewer line shuts down services at Mississippi hospital

Hayley DeSilva -

Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital is shutting down several services because of a defective sewer line, The Greenwood Commonwealth reported Aug. 15. 

The hospital will be closing its surgeries and outpatient testing for patient safety. 

Appointments for cancer, infusion center, gastroenterology, pulmonology, Leflore Specialty, Lucas Surgical Group, Dr. Roger Blake's clinic and the Wound Care Center have also been canceled. 

The defective sewers are a result of grease in sewer lines, according to the publication. 

The hospital's emergency department will remain open but only for walk-in patients. 

