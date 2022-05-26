Crozer Health, Pennsylvania county reach settlement over behavioral health closures

Delaware County of Pennsylvania and Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health have reached a settlement to keep behavioral health services running through at least Aug. 31, the Delaware County Daily Times reported May 26.

Crozer announced the closure of several substance abuse and mental health services in April, which would have taken effect in June.

The county filed a preliminary injunction May 18 with the county's Court of Common Pleas to sue Crozer Health and its parent company, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, for its plan to close the services.

A hearing for the county's petition, which was initially scheduled for May 27, is now scheduled for Aug. 22, according to the report.

County officials told the newspaper that it will keep working with Crozer to keep the services.

