Pennsylvania county sues Crozer, Prospect for closures

Delaware County of Pennsylvania filed a preliminary injunction with the county's Court of Common Pleas to sue Crozer Health and its parent company, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, for its plan to close several mental health services, according to court documents.

Crozer, based in Springfield, Pa., announced the closure of several substance abuse and mental health services in April, which would have taken effect in June.

Crozer has agreed to keep the services temporarily open while the parties negotiate, PBS affiliate WHYY reported May 20.

"With regard to the closures, what Prospect [and] Crozer told us today was that they are going to stop the closure of the behavioral health services as a gesture of good faith, while the fee for those services are being negotiated," State Rep. Mike Zabel told the station.

The health system is having financial challenges, recently threatening to end emergency medical services to seven municipalities unless they pay up. Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare announced plans in February to acquire the system from Prospect Medical Holdings.