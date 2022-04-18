Crozer Health tells municipalities to pay or lose paramedic service

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health sent letters to seven municipalities April 12, threatening to end emergency medical services if they don't pay up, NPR affiliate WHYY reported April 15.

Crozer, owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, has sent advanced life support response vehicles, which don't transport patients but are staffed by a paramedic, to the municipalities for some time. The municipalities include Glenolden Borough, Prospect Park Borough, Tinicum Township, Norwood Borough, Ridley Park Borough, Aston Township and Brookhaven Borough.

The vehicles cost Crozer $338,000 annually for Aston and Brookhaven and $336,000 annually for Glenolden, Prospect Park, Tinicum, Norwood and Ridley Park, according to WHYY.

Crozer said in the letters that if a funding agreement isn't made by April 22, it will end its services within 90 days, according to the report. The system has been hurt financially by the pandemic.

"For us to maintain our current level of service, Crozer Health requires financial support from the municipalities it serves," the letters stated, according to WHYY.

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare signed a letter of intent to acquire Crozer from Prospect Medical Holdings in February.

