Crozer Health to end several substance abuse, mental health services

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health will end some substance abuse and mental health services in June due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, NPR affiliate WHYY reported April 21.

A timeline of the clinic closures:

June 10: Outpatient Substance Abuse Clinic at Drexel Hill, Pa.-based Delaware County Memorial Hospital

June 11: Inpatient Acute Substance Abuse/Addiction Unit at Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Chester Medical Center

June 19: The Crisis Center at Crozer Chester Medical Center and all mental health and substance use disorder treatment outpatient services at Chester, Pa.-based Community Hospital

The decision comes a day after Delaware County Council passed an emergency ordinance calling for a 180-day notice before closures. The council specifically cited Crozer as a reason for the ordinance, which announced the suspension of emergency and ancillary services at Springfield (Pa.) Hospital in January, according to WHYY. The suspension was supposed to be short-term, but many of the services are still closed three months later.

The health system has been experiencing financial challenges, recently threatening to end emergency medical services to seven municipalities unless they pay up. Newark, Del-based ChristianaCare plans to acquire the system from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, ChristianaCare said in February.

