Connecticut hospital halts surgeries due to staff shortage

Trinity Health of New England's 92-bed hospital in Stafford, Conn., suspended inpatient and outpatient surgeries June 9 due to a staffing shortage, the Journal-Inquirer reported.

Johnson Memorial Hospital is now referring the majority of patients who need outpatient surgery to Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Surgery Center and patients who need inpatient surgery to other system-owned hospitals in the area.

It is unclear when surgeries at Johnson Memorial Hospital will resume. A hospital spokesperson declined to comment to the Journal-Inquirer on why the hospital is experiencing a staffing shortage affecting its operating rooms.

