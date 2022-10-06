ChristianaCare opens pediatric center to alleviate hospital ED capacity

Erica Carbajal -

ChristianaCare opened a 14-bed pediatric care center on Oct. 5. that will offer emergency care and short-stay inpatient services. The center will be open 24/7. 

The Newark, Del.-based system expects the 8,400-square-foot center to care for about 90 percent of children and teens currently seen in the emergency department at Christiana Hospital. ChristianaCare anticipates the pediatric center to see about 6,300 patients in its first year, and estimates volume will grow 5 percent each year. 

The center will be led by Megan Mickley, MD, and is staffed by pediatric hospitalists, pediatric urgent care specialists and pediatric emergency physicians.

