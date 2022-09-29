California hospital launches 'fast track' emergency department

Los Angeles-based CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, one of the highest volume emergency rooms in Los Angeles County, has opened a fast track emergency department to expedite care.

The program aims to triage patients based on the severity of their conditions. The system is designed to expedite the treatment of those who need less care, therefore allowing space for those who require more attention, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the hospital.

In its first operational week, the program decreased the amount of patients who left without being seen and shortened arrival to care time and length of stay for less critical patients, the release said.