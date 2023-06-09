Wisconsin hospital launches pediatric heart transplant program

Madison, Wis.-based American Family Children's Hospital launched a pediatric heart transplant program, according to a news release.

The heart program took two years to create and is ready to take its first patient, Sonya Kirmani, MD, medical director of the UW Pediatric Heart Transplant Program, told NBC affiliate WMTV on June 8.

"We have a growing population in South Central Wisconsin and so we recognize the need for having more services locally for children," she told the news outlet.

The UW Health Transplant center already provides lung, liver, pancreas and kidney transplants for pediatric patients.