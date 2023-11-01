Top 50 hospitals for cardiac surgery: Healthgrades

Fifty hospitals were selected as the top in the nation for cardiac surgery, according to a Healthgrades ranking released Oct. 24.
The awards for cardiac surgery and 15 other specialties were compiled based on Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data from about 4,500 hospitals in the U.S. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the top 50 hospitals for cardiac surgery in 2024:
Alabama
UAB Hospital (Birmingham)
California
Adventist Health Glendale
El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center
PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
UC San Diego Medical Center
Connecticut
Hartford Hospital
Yale New Haven Hospital
Florida
HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Georgia
Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)
Idaho
Kootenai Health (Coeur D'Alene)
Illinois
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox)
Indiana
Elkhart General Hospital
Kentucky
St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Massachusetts
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Brighton)
Michigan
Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)
Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids)
Minnesota
CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital
Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)
Missouri
St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)
New Hampshire
Portsmouth Regional Hospital
New Jersey
Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)
New York
Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)
Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)
New York Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)
North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)
South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)
Staten Island University Hospital (New York City)
Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)
North Carolina
Duke University Hospital (Durham)
Rex Hospital (Raleigh)
Ohio
Cleveland Clinic
Oregon
Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center (Clackamas)
OHSU Hospital-Marquam Hill Campus (Portland)
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)
Pennsylvania
Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)
Einstein Medical Center Montgomery (East Norriton)
Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)
Lancaster General Hospital
Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)
Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)
Texas
Baylor Sott and White The Heart Hospital Plano
HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
St. David's Medical Center (Austin)
Virginia
Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)
Wisconsin
Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)