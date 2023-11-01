Top 50 hospitals for cardiac surgery: Healthgrades

Fifty hospitals were selected as the top in the nation for cardiac surgery, according to a Healthgrades ranking released Oct. 24.

The awards for cardiac surgery and 15 other specialties were compiled based on Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data from about 4,500 hospitals in the U.S. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 50 hospitals for cardiac surgery in 2024:

Alabama

UAB Hospital (Birmingham)

California

Adventist Health Glendale

El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

UC San Diego Medical Center

Connecticut

Hartford Hospital

Yale New Haven Hospital

Florida

HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Georgia

Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)

Idaho

Kootenai Health (Coeur D'Alene)

Illinois

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox)

Indiana

Elkhart General Hospital

Kentucky

St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Massachusetts

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Brighton)

Michigan

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids)

Minnesota

CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)

Missouri

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

New Hampshire

Portsmouth Regional Hospital

New Jersey

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune)

New York

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

New York Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)

South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

Staten Island University Hospital (New York City)

Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla)

North Carolina

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic

Oregon

Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center (Clackamas)

OHSU Hospital-Marquam Hill Campus (Portland)

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery (East Norriton)

Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)

Lancaster General Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

Texas

Baylor Sott and White The Heart Hospital Plano

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Virginia

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)

Wisconsin

Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)