Top 100 hospitals for coronary intervention: Healthgrades

One hundred hospitals were selected as the top in the nation for coronary intervention, according to a Healthgrades ranking released Oct. 24.

The awards for cardiac surgery and 15 other specialties were compiled based on Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data from about 4,500 hospitals in the U.S. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the top 100 hospitals for coronary intervention in 2024:

Alabama

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Gadsden)

California

CPMC Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (West Hollywood)

El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital

Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Memorial Medical Center (Modesto)

Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Sequoia Hospital (Redwood City)

St. John's Regional Medical Center (Oxnard)

Tri-City Medical Center (Oceanside)

UC San Diego Medical Center

UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights (San Francisco)

Colorado

Centura Penrose Hospital (Colorado Springs)

Valley View Hospital (Glenwood Springs)

Connecticut

Hartford Hospital

Delaware

Christiana Hospital (Newark)

District of Columbia

Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

AdventHealth Orlando

AdventHealth Sebring

Downtown Baker Hospital (Naples)

HCA Florida Capital Hospital (Tallahassee)

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital

HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital (Sanford)

HCA Florida Largo Hospital

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (Kissimmee)

HCA Florida Westside Hospital (Plantation)

Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Georgia

Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)

Illinois

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital (Downers Grove)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Ascension Alexian Brothers (Elk Grove Village)

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

The University of Chicago Medical Center

UnityPoint Health-Methodist Hospital (Peoria)

Indiana

Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Iowa

University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics (Iowa City)

Massachusetts

Saint Vincent Hospital (Worcester)

South Shore Hospital (South Weymouth)

Michigan

Beaumont Hospital, Troy

University Hospital-University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital (Edina)

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)

Mercy Hospital (Coon Rapids)

Nebraska

Chi Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)

New Jersey

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

Bayonne Medical Center

Hackensack University Medical Center

Morristown Medical Center

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Somerville)

New Mexico

Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center (Sante Fe)

New York

Huntington Hospital

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New Hyde Park)

Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

Mount Sinai Beth Israel (New York City)

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

Mount Sinai South Nassau (Oceanside)

New York Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (New York City)

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)

Rochester General Hospital

South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

Staten Island University Hospital (New York City)

Tisch Hospital (New York City)

White Plains Hospital

North Carolina

Mission Hospital (Asheville)

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

Holzer Medical Center (Gallipolis)

Kettering Health Dayton

Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital (Mansfield)

Pennsylvania

Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)

South Carolina

Roper Hospital

Tennessee

Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas

Baylor Sott and White The Heart Hospital Plano

Medical City Weatherford

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston)

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

Methodist Hospital Stone Oak (San Antonio)

St. Luke's Health-Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin

Utah

Ogden Regional Medical Center

Virginia

Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Winchester Medical Center

Washington

Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus (Wenatchee)

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center (Bellingham)

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

Wisconsin

Aurora Medical Center Summit

Aurora Saint Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee)

Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire

UW Health University Hospital (Madison)