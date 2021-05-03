Penn State Health names VP of heart services

Penn State Health has selected Holly Roush, MSN, RN, as its first vice president of heart and vascular services, the Hershey, Pa.-based health system announced May 3.

Most recently, Ms. Roush served as director of operations at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center's heart and vascular institute, where she led a team of more than 100 physicians and advanced practice providers, as well as more than 130 clinical and support staff.

She has worked with the health system for nearly 25 years, starting in 1996 as a direct care nurse.

"Holly will lead operational strategy and foster enhanced coordination for our heart-related programs across all of Penn State Health's hospitals and medical group practices throughout the region," said Tom Stoessel, executive vice president of Penn State Health. "Her experience as a proven leader in clinical services, operations and strategic planning will prove key to our ability to deliver the high-quality care our patients need and deserve."

