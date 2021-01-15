New research database to capture the effect of COVID-19 on hearts of college athletes

The American Heart Association and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine have created a national registry of college athletes who have had COVID-19 to help cardiologists better assess how the disease affects athletes' hearts.

The Outcomes Registry for Cardiac Conditions in Athletes currently includes data from more than 3,000 college athletes, with more than 60 schools contributing information.

The database is meant to help cardiologists diagnose and treat athletes recovering from COVID-19 who have developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. The long-term goal is for the registry to include data on athletes diagnosed with heart disease, regardless of whether it was linked to COVID-19.

