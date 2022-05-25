MedStar Heart & Vascular taps new physician executive director of cardiac surgery

Washington, D.C.-based MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute named Thomas MacGillivray, MD, physician executive director of cardiac surgery May 25, effective Sept. 1.

Dr. MacGillivray is joining from Houston Methodist, where he spent the last five years as the Jimmy F. Howell, MD, endowed chair in cardiovascular surgery and chief of the division of cardiac surgery and thoracic transplant surgery.

"Having a surgeon of Tom MacGillivray's caliber, experience, reputation, and prominence joining us to lead our cardiac surgery programs across MedStar Health will further amplify and advance MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute's longstanding commitment to excellence as a world-class cardiovascular center," said Stuart Seides, MD, physician executive director of MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute.