Johns Hopkins, 4 others get $20M to lead research on hypertension health disparities

The American Heart Association has awarded $20 million in grants to research teams at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing and four other institutions to lead projects focused on preventing hypertension in communities of color.

The Addressing Social Determinants to Prevent Hypertension Network also involves research teams from Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; New York City-based NYU Grossman School of Medicine; University of Alabama at Birmingham; and Detroit-based Wayne State University.

The research network's goal is to help people overcome social determinants of health and prevent high blood pressure among populations at higher risk. NYU Grossman School of Medicine will serve as the network's coordinating center, overseeing the five research projects and providing resources.

The community engaged research projects will begin Oct. 1 and include:

-Groceries for Black Residents to Stop Hypertension, led by the research team at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

-Home Blood Pressure Telemonitoring Linked with Community Health Workers to Improve Blood Pressure, led by Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing

-Community-Engaged Implementation Study of Hypertension Prevention and Navigation in Black Men, led by NYU Grossman School of Medicine

-Linkage, Empowerment, and Access to Prevent Hypertension, led by Wayne State University

-EPIPHANY: Equity in Prevention and Progression of Hypertension by Addressing Barriers to Nutrition and Physical Activity, led by the University of Alabama at Birmingham

