Heart organizations commit $900K to research congenital heart defects

The American Heart Association and The Children's Heart Foundation made a joint investment of $917,426 to advance research on congenital heart defects, the organizations said Feb. 8.

The money was awarded to eight researchers at San Francisco-based The J. David Gladstone Institutes; Atlanta-based Emory University; Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine; Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cornell University; University of Oklahoma in Norman; The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio; University of California in San Francisco; and the Children's National Medical Center and Children's Research Institute in Washington, D.C.

This is the eighth round of the organizations' co-funded Congenital Heart Defect Research Awards Program. The American Heart Association and The Children's Heart Foundation encourage scientists conducting research on the prevention and treatment of congenital heart defects to submit applications for the next round of funding.

To read more about this year's awarded research projects, click here.

