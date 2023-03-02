Heart failure expert returns to Mount Sinai hospital as chief of cardiology

New York City-based Mount Sinai Morningside named Sean Pinney, MD, an expert in advanced heart failure and transplantation, chief of cardiology.

Dr. Pinney will step into his new role on Mar. 1, according to a hospital release. He will lead all aspects of cardiology at the hospital, including the cardiac catheterization lab and the Al-Sabah Arrhythmia Institute.

Dr. Pinney rejoins Mount Sinai after a few years at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he served as director of heart failure and cardiac transplantation, director of the Richard P. Parrillo Family Center for Clinical and Translational Cardiology Research, and co-director of the Heart and Vascular Center. Dr. Pinney previously served in various leadership roles at Mount Sinai between 2004 and 2020.