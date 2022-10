Healthgrades' best hospitals for cardiac care 2023

Healthgrades named the recipients of its 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards on Oct. 25, and the list includes the top hospitals for cardiac care.

The hospitals in this ranking demonstrated excellent clinical outcomes for heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment and heart valve surgery. For a breakdown of Healthgrades' methodology, click here.

Here are Healthgrades' best hospitals for cardiac care, by state.

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

California

Adventist Health Glendale

CPMC Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (West Hollywood)

Huntington Memorial Hospital (Pasadena)

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

El Camino Hospital-Mountain View Campus

St. John's Regional Medical Center (Oxnard)

Stanford Health Care

UC San Diego Medical Center-Hillcrest

Colorado

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)

Connecticut

Hartford Hospital

Delaware

Christiana Hospital (Newark)

Florida

AdventHealth Orlando

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital (Margate)

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (Kissimmee)

NCH Baker Hospital Downtown (Naples)

Orlando Regional Medical Center

Georgia

Emory University Hospital Midtown (Atlanta)

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)

Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)

Illinois

Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center (Elk Grove Village)

Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center (Oak Lawn)

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital (Downers Grove)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Edward Hospital-Main Campus (Naperville)

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital

Northwest Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center (Bloomington)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

The University of Chicago Medical Center

Kansas

Overland Park Regional Medical Center

University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Massachusetts

Baystate Medical Center (Springfield)

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Michigan

Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo)

Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield Campus

Beaumont Hospital, Troy

McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)

Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids)

Minnesota

St. Cloud Hospital

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital (Edina)

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary's Campus (Rochester)

Missouri

Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

Nebraska

Chi Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)

Nevada

MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas)

New Jersey

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune City)

Hackensack University Medical Center

New York

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Montefiore Medical Center (Bronx)

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

Rochester General Hospital

South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

Stony Brook University Hospital

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)

North Carolina

Mission Hospital (Asheville)

Ohio

Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati)

Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Cleveland Clinic

Genesis Hospital (Zanesville)

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center

Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center (Lima)

Mansfield Hospital

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights)

Oregon

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Westmoreland Hospital (Greensburg)

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (Wilkes Barre)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Lancaster General Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Temple University Hospital (Philadelphia)

UPMC Harrisburg

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)

Tennessee

TriStar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston)

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital Baylor-Plano

William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital (Dallas)

Virginia

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Washington, D.C.

Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Wisconsin

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee)

Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)

University Hospital (Madison)