Daily bedside checklist may improve outcomes for cardiac intensive care patients, American Heart Association says

Patients in cardiac intensive care units are at increased risk for serious complications that may be preventable with the implementation of best practices and a daily bedside checklist, according to an American Heart Association statement published in Circulation.

Three things to know:

1. AHA recommends several best practices for healthcare teams to prevent CICU patient complications and infections, including thorough hand hygiene, prompt removal of invasive medical devices and the implementation of a multidisciplinary team of various healthcare specialists.

2. Using a daily bedside checklist that includes infection and pain management, ventilator settings, and medication and nutrition develops a standardized approach for healthcare teams to optimize preventive care for CICU patients.

3. Encouraging progressive mobilization can improve muscle weakness, reduce time on a ventilator and hospital stay.

"These strategies can help CICU professionals anticipate and prevent complications in this unique patient population, and we encourage critical care teams to reflect upon their current practices and consider implementing these strategies where any gaps exist," Christopher Fordyce, MD, director of the CICU at Vancouver General Hospital, said in an AHA statement.

More articles on cardiology:

MRIs safe for patients with implanted heart devices, study finds

Physician viewpoint: We need to work on gender equity in cardiology

'This is apocalyptic': El Paso cardiologist says COVID-19 surge is threatening heart patients' lives

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.